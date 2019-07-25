Rapper A$AP Rocky to be freed from jail as judges mull case
Rapper A$AP Rocky and two other U.S. suspects will be freed from jail until Aug. 14, when judges are expected to announce a verdict in the assault case against them, a Swedish court announced Friday.
Wave pool malfunctions, causing ‘tsunami’ that injures 44 people at water park
A machine malfunction caused a “tsunami” in a wave pool that hurled swimmers onto the pavement and injured 44 people at a water park in China on Sunday.
Boy has over 500 'teeth' removed after complaining of pain in jaw
A 7-year-old boy in India has been relieved of yearslong swelling and pain in his jaw after doctors removed a growth that had been harboring over 500 teeth inside.
Trump says he'll impose new 10% tariffs on $300 billion worth of products from China in September
President Donald Trump announced Thursday the U.S. will apply a new tariff of 10% on about $300 billion worth of products from China beginning Sept. 1, escalating the two countries' festering trade dispute.
British teen opens plane door mid-flight, plunges to death
Police say a 19-year-old British student fell at least 3,500 feet (1.07 kilometers) to her death from a small airplane in Madagascar after opening a door in mid-air and climbing out.
Officials: Osama Bin Laden's son, Hamza, is dead
United States officials have confirmed that Osama Bin Laden’s son Hamza is dead.
US presidential envoy sent to Sweden for A$AP Rocky trial
American rapper A$AP Rocky pleaded not guilty to assault as his trial in Sweden opened Tuesday, a month after a street fight that landed him in jail and became a topic of U.S.-Swedish diplomacy.
See-saws at the U.S.- Mexico border connects two nations with 'joy' and 'excitement'
A pair of professors built a set of fluorescent pink see-saws across the U.S.- Mexico border.
Boy, 8, dies in Germany after being pushed onto train tracks
An 8-year-old boy was run over by a train and killed at Frankfurt's main station on Monday after a man pushed him and his mother onto the tracks, German police said.
Putin opponent returned to jail after suspected poisoning
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was moved back to jail from a hospital Monday even though his physician raised suspicions of a possible poisoning after he suffered facial swelling and a rash while in custody.
At least 52 dead in Brazil prison riot; 16 decapitated
At least 52 prisoners were killed by other inmates during clashes between organized crime groups at the Altamira prison in northern Brazil on Monday, according to prison officials.
'Lock your doors:' Canada police hunt teen slaying suspects
Canadian police urged people in a remote northern town to stay inside and lock their doors Monday as officers hunted for two teenagers who are suspects in the murder of three people in British Columbia.
Italy judge: Teen claims he knifed officer in self-defense
An Italian judge says one of the two American teenagers jailed in Rome for the slaying of a police officer has stated he stabbed the plainclothes officer because he feared he was being strangled, according to an order obtained by The Associated Press on Monday.
Woman set to replace Puerto Rico's governor rejects job
The woman who is supposed to replace Puerto Rico's embattled governor announced Sunday that she doesn't want the job as the U.S. territory reels from political crisis.
2 dead, 8 athletes injured after balcony collapses in South Korea
A balcony inside a nightclub in South Korea collapsed on Saturday, killing two people and injuring 16, including American and other athletes at the world swimming championships, officials said.
American teens accused of fatally stabbing Italian officer after drug deal gone wrong
Two American teenagers were jailed in Rome on Saturday as authorities carry out a murder investigation in the killing of an Italian police officer.
Trump vetoes congressional effort to block Saudi arms sales
US, Guatemala sign agreement to restrict asylum cases
The Trump administration signed an agreement with Guatemala that will restrict asylum applications to the U.S. from Central America.
‘City-killer asteroid': 300-foot space rock flew by Earth ‘too close for comfort,' astronomers say
A “city killer” asteroid over 300 feet wide raced by Earth closer than the distance of the Moon on Thursday, astronomy experts said.
Father of Canada highway murder suspect says son on 'suicide mission,' wants to die in 'blaze of glory'
The father of one of the suspects who have spurred a nationwide manhunt in Canada after the killings of an American woman, her Australian boyfriend, and a third man said Wednesday he expects the search to end in his son's death, as former classmates have revealed he had a history of making disturbing statements in school.