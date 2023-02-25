Weather Authority: After chilly start, Sunday will see afternoon sunshine and more mild temps

It’s been a cold Saturday and a cloudy one as many of us saw snow flurries or snow showers, but that is over and we are just left with cloud cover.

Overnight into Sunday morning, the clouds and a changing wind pattern will keep temps in the upper 20s to start the day.

Clouds will be with us in the morning, but sunshine is set to break out in the afternoon, helping to warm the Delaware Valley into the upper 40s to low 50s, so a warmer day for everyone.

Looking ahead, Monday will be slightly cooler with temps only making it into the upper 40s with more clouds.

Monday evening will see rain south and east, while north and west of Philadelphia will see a wintry mix and snow in the Lehigh Valley. A coating to two inches should be expected.

That system moves out by Tuesday morning and more mild temperatures take hold for the rest of the week.

>> Download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app for alerts in your area

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 29

SUNDAY: Sunnier skies. High: 52, Low: 32

MONDAY: Rainy evening. High: 48, Low: 38

TUESDAY: Becoming sunny. High: 52, Low: 32

WEDNESDAY: Cloudier evening. High: 54, Low: 44

THURSDAY: Morning showers. High: 62, Low: 38

FRIDAY: Rainy, windy. High 48, Low: 34