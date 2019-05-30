Area faces third day of severe weather as storm cleanup continues

The Philadelphia area will be facing a third day of severe weather as residents continue to clean up following powerful storms over that downed trees, power lines and caused flooding.

Thursday's forecast calls for storms that could pack damaging wind and hail. The risk continues for flash flooding.

The Central Bucks School District has canceled classes in several schools because of power outages caused by Wednesday's storms.

DOWNLOAD: Get the FOX 29 Weather Authority app

FOX 29’s Sue Serio is tracking a line of storms that could reach areas north and west of the city by as early as 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Those storms should be moving through New Jersey and off the coast before midnight.

Advertisement

Thursday will start off sunny with a high of 83 degrees before the storms move in during the afternoon.

MORE: Severe weather leaves behind damage, flooding across the area

For now, Friday is looking a little more settled with some morning fog and afternoon sun in the forecast.

The Philadelphia area has not been the only part of the state impacted by these storms. The National Weather Service has determined at least three tornadoes touched down in Berks, Bradford and Indiana counties this week.