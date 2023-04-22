Weather Authority: Chilly Sunday night leads to cool, breezy Monday

The Delaware Valley is back to experiencing seasonable conditions and even below average, as summer-like temperatures take a break.

Overnight into Monday morning, it will be chilly, with lows heading into the lo0wer 40s, under partly cloudy skies.

Monday will be a pleasant day, with partly cloudy skies and temps below average, hovering around 60 degrees for the high. It will also be a bit breezy, as well.

The rest of the month will be seasonable to below average, not heading to above average until after May begins.

Looking ahead, the region will remain dry until mid-week, when shower chances go up from Wednesday evening into the weekend.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, chilly. Low: 42

MONDAY: Breezy, chilly. High: 62, Low: 42

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. High: 62, Low: 43

WEDNESDAY: Becoming cloudy. High: 65, Low: 46

THURSDAY: A few showers. High: 65, Low: 46

FRIDAY: Shower chance. High: 65, Low: 49

SATURDAY: A break. High: 64, Low: 50