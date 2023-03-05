Weather Authority: Clear, chilly night sets up pleasant, mild day, as rain approaches Monday p.m.
PHILADELPHIA - It was a windy, but pleasantly mild Sunday across the Delaware Valley, setting up for a nice Monday.
Overnight, temps will fall into the mid-30s under clear skies, while the Poconos will see temperatures drop to the upper-20s.
Monday will see temps rise into the mid-50s, under partly cloudy skies. The day will be nice, but a system will approach the region from the northwest. It will start as a rain/snow mix for the Poconos about 7 p.m., then changing over to all-snow by about 11 p.m.
The Lehigh Valley will see a rain/snow mix by about 1 a.m. Tuesday, while the Delaware Valley will just see rain. Temperatures will drop to the mid-30s for most of the region.
The system is gone by 7 a.m. Tuesday, but wind moves back in, as temps will only hit the mid to upper-40s. With the strong wind, it will be a chilly day.
Looking ahead, Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny, but cooler, while clouds increase on Friday with highs only reaching the upper-40s ahead of another system Saturday.
SEVEN-DAY FORECAST
SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low: 35
MONDAY: Less windy. High: 56, Low: 37
TUESDAY: A.m. clouds, gusty. High: 48, Low: 31
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. High: 49, Low: 31
THURSDAY: Sunny pleasant. High: 51, Low: 31
FRIDAY: Clouds increase. High: 49, Low: 38
SATURDAY: Scattered showers. High: 45, Low: 37