Weather Authority: Clear, cool overnight sets up Monday afternoon showers

Sunday was an incredible day, with clear blue skies and temps well above normal, topping out in the low-60s. The wind was brisk, but a pretty day, overall.

Overnight into Monday morning, temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to low 40s across the region, under mostly clear skies.

Monday will see some sun mixed with cloud cover, as temps jump to the upper 50s by noon. Showers, with some brief heavier rain, will move in during the afternoon, as temps begin to drop. The rain should be out of the area by Monday night.

Most of the week looks dry, and temps stay in the low to mid 50s.

>> Download the FOX 29 Weather Authority App to get updates and alerts in your area.

_______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 41

MONDAY: P.m. showers. High: 59, Low: 42

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 53, Low: 34

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 53, Low: 38

THURSDAY: Sun, pleasant. High: 53, Low: 38

FRIDAY: P.m. showers. High: 62, Low: 58

SATURDAY: Mild showers. High: 72, Low: 41