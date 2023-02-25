Weather Authority: Clear Sunday night ahead of Monday clouds and p.m. rain

Saturday's freezing temperatures are out as Sunday brings 50-degree weather to end the weekend.

Sunshine filled the skies Sunday afternoon, making for a seasonal and pleasant winter day - a perfect excuse to get outside for a bit.

Sunday night will see mostly clear skies, with some passing clouds as lows drop to around 30 degrees. Skies will be partly cloudy Monday morning, but clouds increase in the afternoon in advance of rain which will switch to a rain snow mix as the evening progresses. South Jersey and Delaware will see mostly rain, while north and west of Philadelphia will see a wintry mix and snow in the Lehigh Valley. FOX 29's Drew Anderson says some could see a coating of two inches.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of Lehigh County and Upper Bucks County from Monday at 5 p.m. until Tuesday at 5 a.m. and for parts of Northampton County and the Poconos from Monday at 5 p.m. until Tuesday afternoon.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SUNDAY: Sunnier skies. High: 52, Low: 30

MONDAY: Rainy evening. High: 48, Low: 34

TUESDAY: Becoming sunny. High: 44, Low: 31

WEDNESDAY: Cloudier evening. High: 54, Low: 40

THURSDAY: Morning showers. High: 62, Low: 34

FRIDAY: Rainy, windy. High 48, Low: 29

SATURDAY: Chilly and windy. High: 42, Low: 25