Weather Authority: Cloud cover and cooler temps mark Phillies Friday home opener

Thursday proved to be much like a summer day, warm and mostly sunny, with highs in the lower 80s.

Rain moved in for the better part of the evening as a cold front moves through. Central sections saw some severe thunderstorm warnings, but nothing on the scale of the weekend tornado outbreak and that system is pushing off the coast.

Cloud cover stays put for a good portion of Friday, along with cooler temperatures, as the Phillies get set to host their opening day at Citizens Bank Park. First pitch is 3:05 p.m. Temps will only make it into the upper 50s, so definitely take a jacket or sweatshirt if you are going to the game.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday will be even cooler and cloudy, while Easter is set to be sunny and in the upper 50s.

After the holiday weekend, temperatures will rebound, bouncing back up into the 60s and 70s.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 49

FRIDAY: Breezy, cooler. High: 60, Low: 39

SATURDAY: More like March. High: 54, Low: 38

SUNDAY: Easter. High: 60, Low: 38

MONDAY: Typical April. High: 62, Low: 42

TUESDAY: More like May. High: 72, Low: 50

WEDNESDAY: More like June. High: 79, Low: 56