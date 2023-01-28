Weather Authority: Cloudy, chilly, quiet Saturday night ahead of cloudy, mild Eagles game

Clouds have begun to roll into the region in advance of a weak disturbance pushing through the region Sunday.

Conditions are otherwise dry and quiet for Saturday night, as temperatures drop into the 40s.

Overnight, the Delaware Valley remains cloudy as temps dip to the mid-30s.

The unseasonable temperatures will stick around Sunday as the Eagles take on the 49ers at the Linc for the NFC Championship.

Tailgaters setting up early Sunday will experience dry conditions and mostly cloudy skies, with temps in the upper 30s to low 40s.

By kickoff at 3 p.m., temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

There is a 20 percent chance of a light shower by game time at 3 p.m., but it won’t amount to much and it won’t affect fans or the play of the game.

Temperatures will drop into the mid-40s by the end of the game.

A look to next week shows mild conditions until Wednesday, when temperatures will return closer to normal for this time of year, as Groundhog Day should see highs only in the upper 30s.

>> Download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app to get alerts in your area.

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 36

SUNDAY: Cloudy, mild. High: 53, Low: 40

MONDAY: Stays mild. High: 51, Low: 36

TUESDAY: Cloudy, chilly. High: 41, Low: 29

WEDNESDAY: Cold blast. High: 38, Low: 29

THURSDAY: Groundhog Day. High: 37, Low: 24