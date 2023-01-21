Weather Authority: Cloudy, seasonably chilly for Eagles playoff game

Clouds will rule the skies Saturday night as the Eagles and fans focus on post-season at the Linc.

Temperatures will hover in the upper 30s at the 8:15 p.m. kickoff and then drop to the mid 30s by the end of the game.

The good news is winds have diminished and won't be a factor for the play of the game, or for fans watching at the stadium.

If you need to do some errands or go shopping, do it Sunday morning because it'll be dry.

Rain rolls in after 2 p.m., and it's a soaker at dinnertime.

We'll have a few leftover showers Monday during the morning commute, particularly earlier in the morning. The showers will dry up toward the end of the morning commute.

Monday will be windy and that chilly wind will bring us some lake effect sprinkles. They'll end toward sunset, and that's when the skies clear.

You have a shot at clear enough skies between 6 and 8 Monday evening to see a rocket fly into space! The rocket is launching from NASA's Wallops Island Flight Facility in Virginia. It'll look like a moving star. The launch time is TBD, but it's scheduled to lift off between 6 and 8 p.m. You can find more information, here.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 30

SUNDAY: P.m. rain. High: 46, Low: 31

MONDAY: A.m. shower. High: 44, Low: 39

TUESDAY: Clouds increase. High: 48, Low: 30

WEDNESDAY: Mix to rain. High: 44, Low: 33

THURSDAY: Stays chilly. High: 43, Low: 37

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 40, Low: 29