Weather Authority: Cold and windy night leads to sunny, breezy Sunday

Sunday will see the sunshine and higher temps, though the wind persists.

After a gloomy and chilly Saturday, the sunshine for Sunday is a welcome change.

Highs Sunday will top out in the mid-40s in the Delaware Valley, while the Poconos will see highs in the mid-30s.

Winds will still be strong and gust into the 25-mph range for much of the day.

Monday will be similar to Sunday, but without the wind, and highs should reach the upper 40s.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cold, breezy. Low: 27

SUNDAY: Still windy. High: 44, Low: 29

MONDAY: MLK Day. High: 48, Low: 34

TUESDAY: A shower. High: 50, Low: 44

WEDNESDAY: Breaks of sun. High: 54, Low: 40

THURSDAY: Scattered showers. High: 52, Low: 44

FRIDAY: Becoming sunny. High: 50, Low: 34



