Weather Authority: Cold overnight sets up cool, breezy Thursday

The end of March is bringing a roller coaster of temperature changes and with a little patience, the Delaware Valley will get through the ups and downs.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning, expect temps to drop significantly, heading to the upper 20s in the outer suburbs and wind chills hitting the single digits in the Poconos. Temps in Philly and south and east will drop to near freezing, all under partly cloudy skies.

Thursday will see temps about 10 degrees cooler than Wednesday, only reaching the mid to upper 40s, in most parts. It will also be breezy, which just adds another chilly layer on the day.

By Friday, highs should reach the mid-60s and the lower 70s by Saturday. Of course the trade-off for Saturday is shower and thunderstorm activity much of the day.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 33

THURSDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 49, Low: 34

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 65, Low: 57

SATURDAY: Warm, sctd thundershowers. High: 71, Low: 37

SUNDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 52, Low: 38

MONDAY: Turning milder. High: 68, Low: 52

TUESDAY: Stays mild. High: 70, Low: 56