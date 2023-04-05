Weather Authority: Conditions set to be chilly, cloudy for Phillies' home opener Friday

Rain is moving out of the area, making way for a cloudier and cooler Friday to mark the Phillies' home opener.

The game begins at 3:05 p.m. when temperatures will be cloudy and in the upper 50s.

Conditions are expected to be consistent throughout the game, with similar temps by the 7th inning, according to FOX 29's Sue Serio.

Before reaching the upper 50s, temperatures will drop during the morning hours.

Sweater weather will continue over the weekend, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s on Saturday, which will also feature cloudy conditions.

After a chilly Saturday, Easter Sunday will be warmer, with temperatures in the upper 50s ahead of a warming trend that will reach the mid-80s by mid-next week.

In addition to the incoming sunny stretch, no rain is expected in the forecast for the next seven days.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: Breezy, cooler. High: 60, Low: 50

SATURDAY: Cloudy, chilly. High: 53, Low: 37

SUNDAY: Easter. High: 58, Low: 37

MONDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 65, Low: 38

TUESDAY: Back to the 70s. High: 73, Low: 43

WEDNESDAY: Warming up. High: 78, Low: 52

THURSDAY: Feels like summer. High: 84, Low: 57