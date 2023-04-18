Weather Authority: Cool overnight temps make way for warm, pleasant Wednesday ahead of warming trend

Wednesday's early temperatures feel like a blast back to winter as they linger in the 40s ahead of a warm, pleasant spring day in the Delaware Valley.

As temperatures warm up and the day goes on, wind gusts will rise to 22 mph.

Temperatures are set to reach the upper 60s by the end of the day.

A combination of gusty winds and low humidity has led to a Red Flag Warning for most of New Jersey.

High levels of tree pollen will impact allergies until Saturday and conditions will get milder Sunday, according to forecasters.

Skies will be clear for several days, keeping rain out of the area for the rest of the week.

Looking ahead, temperatures are set to rise to the 80s on Thursday and will continue to rise Friday, when temperatures will get close to 90s.

The weekend will start warm with evening storms before a rainy and cloudy Sunday.

_______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 67, Low: 39

THURSDAY: Back to the 80s. High: 80, Low: 48

FRIDAY: Near the record. High: 87, Low: 54

SATURDAY: Evening storms. High: 79, Low: 63

SUNDAY: Clouds, showers. High: 65, Low: 53

MONDAY: Breezy, cool. High: 60, Low: 46

TUESDAY: Sunny, cool. High: 63, Low: 43