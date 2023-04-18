Weather Authority: Cool Thursday night ahead of beautiful Friday

Thursday has been a gorgeous, seasonable day across the region, with temperatures in the 70s nearer to Philadelphia and in the upper 50s down the shore, under sunny skies.

Overnight into Friday, the skies will be mostly clear as temperatures drop into the 40s for nearly everyone.

Friday will be another gorgeous day, with clear skies and temps not quite reaching the hot summer-like scorching, but staying closer to the upper 70s to low 80s.

Most of Saturday will be dry, as clouds will be on the increase and highs in the upper 70s. The rain moves in during the evening hours, perhaps with an isolated thunderstorm, and holding steady into the wee hours of Sunday.

Winds will also pick up Saturday, coming from the south, gusting to 35 and 40 mph Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will see increasing sunshine, as the rain moves off the coast, and temperatures reaching the mid-60s, with winds out of the north.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low: 49

FRIDAY: More like July. High: 84, Low: 58

SATURDAY: Warm, evening showers. High: 78, Low: 50

SUNDAY: Increasing sun. High: 66, Low: 45

MONDAY: Breezy, cooler. High: 59, Low: 42

TUESDAY: Sunny, cool. High: 59, Low: 43

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 65, Low: 44