Weather Authority: Cool Wednesday night ahead of pleasant, warm Thursday

After a cool start, Wednesday has been a beautiful and breezy day with highs topping out in the 60s. The roller coaster of temps is on the rise for the remainder of the work week.

Overnight into Thursday should see more cool temps, dipping into the low to mid-40s, under mostly clear skies.

Thursday will be beautiful, as well, under mostly clear skies, light winds and temperatures reaching the mid-70s for most of the region. The Jersey shore will see cooler temps, reaching the low to mid 60s.

High levels of tree pollen will impact allergies until Saturday, according to forecasters.

Friday will see near-record heat, as the mercury climbs straight to summer, topping out in the upper 80s, under partly cloudy skies. The record, set in 1976, is 89 degrees.

Rain chances go up Saturday night into Sunday morning, with the potential for some heavy rainfall very late Saturday night into Sunday. It certainly won’t diminish the weekend.

>> Download the FOX 29 Weather Authority App to get updates and alerts in your area.

_______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low: 46

THURSDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 78, Low: 52

FRIDAY: More like July. High: 88, Low: 60

SATURDAY: Warm, evening storm. High: 79, Low: 52

SUNDAY: Showers early. High: 67, Low: 46

MONDAY: Breezy, cool. High: 62, Low: 43

TUESDAY: Sunny, cool. High: 63, Low: 44