Weather Authority: Cooler temperatures for the weekend with rain Saturday

The 80s temperature party ends Friday as a system approaches the Delaware Valley for the weekend, bringing cooler temps for the region by Monday.

Overnight into Saturday morning will temperatures head into the upper 50s to mid-60s, with increasing clouds and some spotty showers.

By Saturday morning, showers will move in, with chances of thunderstorms in the afternoon. There is a possibility of hail, but nothing severe beyond that. Temperatures should hit the low to mid-70s.

Most of Sunday will be dry under cloudy skies and temps topping out in the low-70s. Sunday night will see rain move in as the front passes, bringing cooler temps to start the week.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers late. Low: 63

SATURDAY: Scattered storms. High: 74, Low: 59

SUNDAY: Warm, evening storm. High: 75, Low: 56

MONDAY: A.m. rain with front. High: 68, Low: 48

TUESDAY: Cloudy, cooler. High: 62, Low: 45

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 66, Low: 49

THURSDAY: 10 degrees above average. High: 75, Low: 55