Weather Authority: Damp, dreary, cool conditions continue with steady rainfall

A damp and very dreary start to the weekend across the Delaware Valley, with heavy rain, at times, Friday afternoon, with more on the way and much cooler temps.

Overnight Friday into Saturday, temps remain steady in the upper 40s to low 50s, with rain and breezy conditions.

For Saturday, it looks like steady rainfall in the morning, but a bit of a lull for most of the rest of the day. Highs should reach the upper 50s.

For the Broad Street Run Sunday, conditions will be breezy, with temps starting in the mid-50s, under cloudy skies. There are likely to be sprinkles during the run, but steady rainfall doesn’t return until Sunday afternoon.

Monday the region will begin to dry out, as temps head into the lower 60s.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain. Low: 48

SATURDAY: Leftover showers. High: 59, Low: 52

SUNDAY: Showers, storms. High: 62, Low: 49

MONDAY: Drying out. High: 61, Low: 46

TUESDAY: Spotty shower. High: 59, Low: 43

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 60, Low: 45

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 63, Low: 47