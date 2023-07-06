Weather Authority: Severe weather warnings issued as storms enter Delaware Valley

Severe weather is moving into the region, as the National Weather Service issues warnings for storms popping up across the Delaware Valley.

Flash flood warnings have been issued for portions of Berks County until 6:30 p.m. and Chester County until 7 p.m., due to storms producing heavy rain in the warned areas.

Looking at other elements of the forecast, the first heatwave of the summer has occurred, with Wednesday, Thursday and Friday high temperatures all reaching 90 plus degrees each day.

FOX 29 Meteorologist Scott Williams details the potential for the first heatwave of the season.

>>Earth sees hottest day on record for third straight day

>>For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

Looking ahead, the weekend is set to be warm with more unsettled storms.

Saturday's storms will be scattered before more consistent and severe storm activity happens Sunday evening.

______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: Scattered storms. High: 90, Low: 73

SATURDAY: Scattered storms. High: 86, Low: 83

SUNDAY: Scattered storms. High: 83, Low: 70

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High: 83, Low: 70

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 89, Low: 68

WEDNESDAY: Hazy, hot. High: 91, Low: 71

THURSDAY: Pop-up storm. High: 90, Low: 72