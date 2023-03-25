Weather Authority: Foggy overnight gives way to sunny, warm and windy Sunday

After a rainy Saturday, overnight into Sunday, visibilities are reduced. While the rain is making its way offshore, fog is taking its place.

Temperatures overnight will remain steady in the mid-40s across the region. The Jersey shore will likely hear a rumble of two of thunder as the system lifts away.

Sunday looks beautiful as the sun casts a warm glow and temperatures climb into the lower-60s. The fly in the ointment, however, will be the wind, blowing between 15 and 20 mph, with wind gusts of up to 30 mph. A warm and windy Sunday, under clear skies.

Looking ahead, rain chances alternate every other day. Monday and Wednesday show chances of rain both days, while Tuesday will see a mix of clouds and sun, while Thursday looks beautiful. Temps will stay in the low to mid-50s throughout.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT: Fog. Low: 45

SUNDAY: Sunny, windy. High: 63, Low: 41

MONDAY: P.m. shower. High: 57, Low: 40

TUESDAY: Clouds and sun. High: 53, Low: 36

WEDNESDAY: Rain chance. High: 56, Low: 39

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. High: 53, Low: 38

FRIDAY: P.m. shower. High: 61, Low: 57