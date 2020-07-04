Fourth of July Forecast: Hot, sunny, slight chance of after afternoon storms

The Delaware Valley is in for a beautiful Fourth of July with plenty of sunshine.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr is calling for high temperatures nearing 90 degrees with s slight chance of afternoon showers and storms.

After a cloudy start, expect those clouds to dissipate and give way to sun.

After the holiday we'll be facing another potentially prolonged heat wave with forecasted highs in the 90s every day next week.

So far, Monday looks to be the hottest day this week with temperatures potentially reaching 96 degrees.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds, pop-up storms. High: 89, Low: 73

SUNDAY: Sunshine, hot. High: 92, Low: 70

MONDAY: Pop-up storms likely, heat continues. High: 96, Low: 73

