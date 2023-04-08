Weather Authority: Freeze warnings for Sunday night ahead of soaring temps for the week

The Delaware Valley woke Easter Sunday to chilly temperatures for early morning services, but clear blue skies helped temperatures rise to near 60 for the day.

Sunday night will see a return to the chill, as a Freeze Warning has been issued for nearly the entire Delaware Valley.

This week's warm-up begins slowly on Monday with highs in the mid-60s. Tuesday and Wednesday are warmer still, with temps hitting the lower 70s and near 80 degrees, respectively.

But the climb doesn't stop there, as Thursday and Friday will see temps reach into the mid 80s, before showers and a return to more April-like temps.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 37

MONDAY: Typical April. High: 64, Low: 42

TUESDAY: More like mid-May. High: 74, Low: 46

WEDNESDAY: More like June. High: 80, Low: 56

THURSDAY: Best day of the week. High: 84, Low: 60

FRIDAY: More like July. High: 88, Low: 62

SATURDAY: Clear late. High: 84, Low: 36