Weather Authority: Friday to see temperatures 20 degrees above average before seasonable, rainy weekend

Friday will continue a warming trend in the Delaware Valley, with temperatures set to be 20 degrees above average across the area.

FOX 29's Sue Serio recommends hydration, sunscreen and breaks to stay healthy in the heat.

Temperatures will begin in the upper 50s before temperatures rise to the mid-80s.

Rain will move into the forecast overnight, making way for scattered showers throughout Saturday.

Forecasters say some places may also experience a thunderstorm in the showers.

Looking ahead, conditions will dry out for Sunday as a cold front brings more rain to the area on Monday.

By Tuesday, temperatures will plunge back to the 50s as cold air impacts the region.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: Sun & clouds, very warm. High: 85, Low: 58

SATURDAY: Scattered showers, a storm. High: 72, Low: 62

SUNDAY: Sunny, late storms. High: 74, Low: 59

MONDAY: Morning showers, cooler. High: 71, Low: 56

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 58, Low: 48

WEDNESDAY: Spring sunshine. High: 64, Low: 42

THURSDAY: Above average. High: 74, Low: 46