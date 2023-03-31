Weather Authority: Friday to see warmer temperatures, increasing cloud cover ahead of weekend rain

Overnight temperatures brought back a blast of winter, but more seasonable weather changes are coming.

Friday will start cold and sunny before increasing cloud cover moves around lunchtime.

Around the same time clouds move in, temperatures will rise to the upper 50s.

Looking ahead to Saturday, the rain will begin moving in during the overnight hours.

Precipitation will continue throughout the morning with a midday break ahead of some pop-up showers in the afternoon and evening.

Forecasters say there is a slight chance for thunderstorms as well.

Though there will be rain, temperatures will be in the upper 60s and 70s across the area.

After a warm Saturday, temperatures will drop back to the 50s for Sunday.

________

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: Clouds, milder. High: 63, Low: 34

SATURDAY: Showers, P.m. storms. High: 70, Low: 57

SUNDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 52, Low: 40

MONDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 67, Low: 37

TUESDAY: Back to the 70s. High: 76, Low: 52

WEDNESDAY: Storm chance. High: 74, Low: 57

THURSDAY: Clouds, showers. High: 70, Low: 61