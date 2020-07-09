Heavy rain moves inland as gusty Tropical Storm Fay nears Jersey Shore

Tropical Storm Fay "wobbled" over the past few hours but could soon make landfall in Cape May or Atlantic counties, the National Weather Service says.

The storm is still packing 60 mph sustained winds with higher gusts and will bring 2 to 4 inches of rain, with some areas reaching up to 7 inches, near and along its track, the National Hurricane Service said in its 2 p.m. advisory.

The low pressure system became a tropical storm Thursday off the coast of North Carolina and is still moving to the north, now at a pace of 12 mph, up from 10 mph earlier this morning. The minimum pressure is down slightly but remains mostly steady at 998 mb.

Those 60 mph sustained winds were reported Friday morning by reconnaisance aircraft. Tropical-storm-force winds still extend outward up to 140 miles from the storm's center, which was about 25 miles east-southeast Cape May, N.J. at 2 p.m.

A weather site in Lewes, Del., recently reported a sustained wind of 41 mph with a 53-mph gust. Another station at Seaside Heights, N.J., recorded a 37-mph wind and 46-mph gust.

Weakening of the storm should begin once it moves inland, and it could accelerate as it becomes a depression and moves toward toward Canada.

"On the forecast track, the center of Fay is forecast to move near the New Jersey coast this afternoon and evening and move inland over the mid-Atlantic and northeast United States tonight and Saturday," the latest advisory says.

Our local National Weather Service office in Mount Hollt reports that rain is tapering at the coast, but gusty winds will remain with us for the next few hours.

Flash Flood Warnings are now posted for parts of the area, including one that covers Philadelphia, Camden and Wilmington until 5 p.m. Move to higher ground if you are in a low-lying area. Flash Flood Watches are posted for almost the entire area.

National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center put the heaviest rain and highest storm totals over much of South Jersey and parts of southeastern Pennsylvania.

The highest observed rainfall total so far appears to have fallen in southern Delaware, where they've picked up more than 5.5 inches of rain.

FOX 29's Sue Serio said Tropical Storm Fay's heavy rain and high winds will impact us all day. Watch out for flooded roads.

"Remember: Turn around. Don't Drown," Serio tweeted. "Gusty winds will add to the misery of the day. Good news: This is a one-day only event. Fay should be exiting our area by sunset."

Keep checking the forecast for the latest details. There is also the threat of isolated tornadoes associated with the tropical storm.

Dangerous rip currents are also expected, and small craft advisories are posted for the Delaware Bay, where rough seas and gusting winds are expected.

Fay is the earliest sixth-named storm on record, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The previous record was Franklin on July 22, 2005, Klotzbach tweeted.

Two named storms formed before the official June 1 start of the hurricane season. None of this season’s previous five named storms strengthened into hurricanes.

After Friday's rain, weekend temps will be right back in the 90s, potentially kicking off another heat wave as we take a look at the forecast early next week.

