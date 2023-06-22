Weather Authority: Flash Flood Warnings issued as heavy rain, storms moving into Delaware Valley

You can track the heavy rain with the FOX 29 Weather Authority interactive radar. Zoom right down to your street, or click on "past" at the bottom right and make it "future" to see future radar to help you plan.

Rounds of heavy rain continue through sunset. Watch for flooding on some roads from the heavy rain. Also watch out for lightning because storms today have a history of lightning.

Lightning and heavy rain are the only severe weather concerns this evening, and the heavy rain and lightning will end a few hours after sunset. The National Weather Service cautions some locations are especially primed for localized flooding, including New Castle County, in Delaware, and the counties adjoining Philadelphia, as well as Philly.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Camden, Gloucester and Salem counties in New Jersey, New Castle County in Delaware and Delaware, portions of Montgomery and Philadelphia counties until 8:30 p.m., as one and a half to three inches of rain have fallen since about 3 p.m., with an additional one to two inches likely.

In addition, a Flood Advisory has been issued for portions of Burlington, Camden and Mercer counties, along with Bucks, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties until 7:45 p.m. Minor flooding is said to be occurring in these counties, due to the heavy rainfall.

We'll still have a few showers and storms throughout the night.

While a lot of us will be dry Saturday morning, a few spots will see a passing shower and storm. That's actually the story of your Saturday. Plan for one or two storms to pop up over you at some point during the day. In between those 20 minute storms, you'll have dry weather. We'll even see a break of sun between the clouds, which will lift highs into the 80s.

Most of your Sunday is dry. In the evening, a few spots will get a storm. Highs encore in the 80s.

For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: Rounds of storms. High: 80, Low: 70

SATURDAY: Pop-up storms. High: 82, Low: 69

SUNDAY: Pop-up storms. High: 86, Low: 71

MONDAY: Scattered storms. High: 87, Low: 69

TUESDAY: Pop-up storms. High: 80, Low: 66

WEDNESDAY: Pop-up storms. High: 78, Low: 63

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 82, Low: 65