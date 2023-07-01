Weather Authority: Humid overnight sets up likely severe weather for Monday

After a very active Sunday night with severe weather and tornado warnings, overnight into Monday should see extremely humid conditions and lows only dropping into the lower 70s.

Monday will be humid, as well, with highs heading into the upper 80s. With sunshine across the region, which destabilizes the atmosphere, and a cold front on the move, more severe weather is likely Monday afternoon and evening.

The severe risk is slight, and pushes just north of Philadelphia and extends west into Chester County, and east into Burlington County and all points south of that. The main threat is hail and damaging winds. An isolated tornado can not be ruled out.

For the 4th of July, it will be hot and humid, with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Fireworks across the region should go off without a hitch.

The rest of the week is hot and humid, with highs heading into the lower 90s. That should break Friday, when pop-up showers will help lower temperatures a bit.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Some storms. Low: 71

MONDAY: P.m. scattered storms. High: 90, Low: 72

TUESDAY: July 4th. High: 88, Low: 71

WEDNESDAY: Hot, humid. High: 91, Low: 72

THURSDAY: Even hotter. High: 92, Low: 71

FRIDAY: Another hot one. High: 89, Low: 71

SATURDAY: A pop-up. High: 85, Low: 69