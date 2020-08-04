LIVE UPDATES: Tuesday morning storms bring flooding rain, tornado warnings as Isaias approaches

Before Tropical Storm Isaias even reached the area, strong storms brought several inches of rain and prompted tornado and flash flood warnings.

Tornado warnings are in effect for the following counties:

New Castle County, Delaware (until 10 a.m.)

Chester County, Pennsylvania (until 10 a.m.)

Monroe County, Pennsylvania (until 10 a.m.)

Northampton County, Pennsylvania (until 10 a.m.)

Atlantic County, New Jersey (until 10:15 a.m.)

Cape May County, New Jersey (until 10:15 a.m.)

Residents in areas under tornado warnings are urged to take shelter immediately.

Flash flood warnings are also in effect in parts of Delaware and suburban Pennsylvania counties until noon.

Overnight storms and rain that continued into the morning were just the start of what's expected to be a wet and windy day in the Delaware Valley.

According to the National Weather Service, two tornadoes touched down in Delmarva during the morning.

Isolated tornado warnings began popping up around 7:30 a.m. when tornado warnings were issued in Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware, and Chester counties. Warnings have since been issued and expired in some of those same counties, as well as across the state of Delaware.

In Delaware County, Radnor Township police are reporting flooding on several roadways.

As Tropical Storm Isaias nears, most of the area will be under a tornado watch through the early afternoon. The watches will be in effect until 4 p.m.

Isaias is expected to bring even more rain and strong winds as it moves through the area from later in the morning through the early afternoon.

