Weather Authority: Mild temperatures continue Wednesday ahead of rainy, windy Thursday

Wednesday will be a calm weather day with mild temperatures and wind before rain moves into the forecast Thursday.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says no precipitation is expected Wednesday, but the area should brace for inconvenient rain tomorrow.

Downpours will begin as early as 7 a.m. and will continue into the evening rush, where rain will be heavy at times.

Forecasters say the rain will be gone by Friday morning.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures in the 50s, but temperatures will remain close the remainder of the days.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday will see weather perfect for tailgating, with conditions set to be mostly sunny and dry. Temperatures will be seasonable in the 40s.

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy. High: 52, Low: 42

THURSDAY: Rainy day. High: 47, Low: 38

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy. High: 49, Low: 41

SATURDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 44, Low: 35

SUNDAY: P.m. rain. High: 48, Low: 31

MONDAY: Showers to sun. High: 46, Low: 40

TUESDAY: Sunny day. High: 47, Low: 31