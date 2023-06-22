Weather Authority: More severe storms with heavy rain, wind likely Monday

Monday will see more severe weather over a larger area across the Delaware Valley, forecasters say.

Due to the already water-logged conditions, creeks and streams will rise faster, due to more heavy rain. And, due to strong wind gusts, trees are more likely to topple in the stormy Monday evening atmosphere.

More areas will see hail, as well, between pea-size and an inch in diameter, which sets off the severe weather criteria for hail.

Most of Monday will be dry and the sun will shine. But that typically leads to instability in the atmosphere, which will set off the storms, late in the afternoon.

Storms will move west to east and start churning between 3 and 4 p.m. The evening rush hour could be very messy, with torrential rain creating more headaches and flooding roadways. The storms should begin to exit the region after 8 p.m.

Tuesday will still see storms, though not as many as Monday. The humidity will linger, as well. Conditions really don’t dry out until Friday, but the weekend may see stormy weather again.

>>>>For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 68

MONDAY: Lots of storms. High: 86, Low: 68

TUESDAY: A few storms. High: 78, Low: 68

WEDNESDAY: A few storms. High: 78, Low: 64

THURSDAY: Looking drier. High: 82, Low: 64

FRIDAY: P.m. showers. High: 82, Low: 66

SATURDAY: Scattered storms. High: 83, Low: 67