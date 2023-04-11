Weather Authority: Mostly cloudy, mild conditions Saturday night after storms dump hravy rain

Storms with heavy rain marked Saturday afternoon, but it won't last into Sunday.

A Flash Flood Warning have been issued for portions of Burlington and Camden counties until 8:30 p.m. due to the heavy rainfall in the storms. Heavy rainfall has occurred over Bucks and Mercer counties prompting a Flood Advisory until 9:15.

Plan for heavy rain from storms that are popping up across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware this evening. Flash Flood Warnings have been issued for training storms in the Lehigh Valley until 9:30.

Tonight, we stay mild with temperature's only dropping down into the 50s.

We start out cloudy on your Sunday before turning sunny by lunchtime. As soon as the sun comes out the temperature will pop. Plan for 70s at lunchtime and a high of 80 later in the afternoon.

After sunset, thunderstorms will arrive.

The overnight thunderstorms will bring heavy rain and gusty winds as a cold front moves through the region.

That cold front sets us up for a cooler start to the work week. Monday and Tuesday will be in the 60s before we warm things up by the end of the week.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 57

SUNDAY: Warm, evening storm. High: 75, Low: 59

MONDAY: A.m. rain with front. High: 69, Low: 56

TUESDAY: Cloudy, cooler. High: 60, Low: 48

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 65, Low: 45

THURSDAY: 10 degrees above average. High: 75, Low: 49

FRIDAY: Stays warm. High: 79, Low: 57