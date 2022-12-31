Weather Authority: New Year's Eve rain leads to pleasant New Year's Day

Plan to stay indoors if you want to be dry to ring in 2023.

The New Year is set to kick off with showers as Saturday morning fog turns to rain by dinnertime and sticks around through your New Year's Eve parties.

Temperatures are mild with highs in the mid 50s and a low of 41 degrees.

Those pesky showers are gone by Sunday morning, just in time for the Mummers Parade and tailgating the Eagles game. And no fear of a winter weather drop as temperatures reach a high of 57 degrees, with breezy conditions.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST:

SATURDAY: New Year's Eve. High: 56, Low: 41

SUNDAY: New Year's Day. High: 57, Low: 47

MONDAY: Stays mild. High: 58, Low: 38

TUESDAY: Cloudy, mild. High: 62, Low: 43

WEDNESDAY: Shower chance. High: 65, Low: 57

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 53, Low: 49

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 45 ;Low: 39