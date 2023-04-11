Weather Authority: Overnight rain leads to cooler, sunny Monday

Sunday was a pleasant, although mostly cloudy day across the region.

Overnight rain chances go up and an occasional rumble of thunder may be heard, but that rain moves offshore by the early morning. Temperatures will fall into the 50s for everyone.

Monday will be cooler, with highs topping out in the low 60s. It will be cloudy in the morning, but the sun will make an appearance by the late morning, making it a pleasant day.

Tuesday will be cooler, still, with highs only reaching the upper 50s, under partly cloudy skies and windy conditions.

Looking ahead, temperatures head back up by the end of the week, as the April roller coaster of temps continues.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers late. Low: 58

MONDAY: More like April. High: 68, Low: 48

TUESDAY: Breezy, cool. High: 58, Low: 43

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. High: 65, Low: 47

THURSDAY: More like May. High: 75, Low: 56

FRIDAY: More like June. High: 82, Low: 60

SATURDAY: Scattered storms. High: 73, Low: 54