Weather Authority: Overnight snow moving out of area Wednesday morning as temps prepare to plunge

Some parts of the Delaware Valley are waking up early Wednesday to snow that is moving across the area Wednesday.

As most areas see a dusting, FOX 29's Sue Serio is warning about driving hazards, including wet roads and some fog.

The snow will linger around the Jersey Shore and parts of Delaware before officially moving out of the area, according to forecasters.

The precipitation will be completely out of the area by 8 a.m., and the total is not expected to be measurable.

Wednesday's temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 30s.

By Thursday, temperatures will start in the 20s and 30s before jumping to the 40s. After this, temperatures will plunge and be cold for the weekend.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Friday will be cold and blustery ahead of a bitterly cold Saturday.

Sunshine and warmth will return Sunday and temperatures will begin to climb back into the 50s.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Morning show, afternoon sun. High: 39, Low: 31

THURSDAY: High: 42, Low: 27

FRIDAY: Brisk, blustery. High: 32, Low: 27

SATURDAY: Bitter cold. High: 28, Low: 14

SUNDAY: Much milder. High: 46, Low: 26

MONDAY: Back to the 50s. High: 50, Low: 35

TUESDAY: Above average. High: 54, Low: 29