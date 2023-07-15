Philadelphia Weather Alert: Flood watches posted ahead of stormy Sunday

Saturday brought a torrent of rain in various locations in the region, namely in Bucks County where four people perished in flash flooding, after more than four inches of rain fell in an hour.

Sunday has the potential to be a similar, but more widespread event.

Sunday is likely to be stormy all day with heavy downpours, setting up flash flooding situations, much like July 9. The potential for one to three inches of rainfall is possible across the region by the end of Sunday. There is a slight risk of gusty winds, as well.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch from Sunday midnight through Monday midnight for storms Sunday, which will bring heavy rain, leading to flash flooding. The watch is issued for all of the Lehigh Valley and Delaware Valley, excluding the most southern two counties in Delaware.

Temperatures in the 90s will make their return Monday after the wet weekend.

For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

_________

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SUNDAY: Stormy all day. High: 84, Low: 74

MONDAY: Not as humid. High: 92, Low: 74

TUESDAY: Afternoon storms. High: 90, Low: 70

WEDNESDAY: Much less humid. High: 84, Low: 72

THURSDAY: More humid. High: 90, Low: 74

FRIDAY: Afternoon storms. High: 88, Low: 70