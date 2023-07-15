Philadelphia Weather Alert: Flood Watches posted as Saturday heating drives severe weather

The heating of the day Saturday is producing pop-up thunderstorms, some of which are severe and are bringing heavy rain, frequent lightning and possible damaging winds and hail.

Saturday has been a hot one with temps topping out in the upper 80s and humidity to match.

Storms are beginning to fire both north of Philadelphia, near Allentown and in Delaware and New Jersey, with a severe thunderstorm warning issued for southern New Castle County, as well as Cumberland and Salem counties until 4:45 p.m. These storms are capable of damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and dumping quater-sized hail. In addition, Bucks and Mercer counties are a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:15.

Sunday has the potential to be stormy all day with heavy downpours, setting up flash flooding situations, much like July 9. The potential for one to three inches of rainfall is possible across the region by the end of Sunday. There is a slight risk of gusty winds, as well.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch from Sunday midnight through Monday midnight for storms Sunday, which will bring heavy rain, leading to flash flooding. The watch is issued for all of the Lehigh Valley and Delaware Valley, excluding the most southern two counties in Delaware.

Temperatures in the 90s will make their return Monday after the wet weekend.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SATURDAY: Hot, pop-up. High: 91, Low: 76

SUNDAY: Stormy all day. High: 86, Low: 74

MONDAY: Dry heat. High: 92, Low: 74

TUESDAY: Afternoon storms. High: 90, Low: 72

WEDNESDAY: Stays hot. High: 90, Low: 70

THURSDAY: Pop-up storms. High: 89, Low: 70

FRIDAY: Pop-up storms. High: 88, Low: 67