Philadelphia Weather Alert: High temps in the 90s, severe afternoon storms possible

High temperatures will return to the 90s in the Philadelphia area Thursday as scattered storms could impact the afternoon and evening.

Beginning around 2 p.m., storms are expected to begin forming to the west and move eastward through the area.

FOX 29’s Drew Anderson says those storms may pack quite a punch as they dump drenching rains. Some storms may stagnate over parts of the area, bringing higher rainfall totals.

The National Weather Service says Thursday’s storm have the potential to be severe, with the possibility of damaging wind gusts and hail. They also say the potential for a tornado cannot be ruled out.

Localized flooding is also possible before the storms move on around 9 p.m.

Looking ahead, Friday is expected to be cooler as highs are only expected to reach the mid-80s. More storms are possible during the afternoon.

