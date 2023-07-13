Philadelphia Weather Alert: Rain, thunderstorms set to move through Friday ahead of stormy weekend

Heavy rain is making its way across parts of the region as muggy conditions set up for a stormy weekend in the Delaware Valley.

Pop-up downpours began moving through parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey during the early hours of Friday morning.

The downpours are expected to move across the Delaware Valley, bringing lightning in addition to heavy rain.

Temperatures will be cooler than the past few days, lingering in the upper 80s.

Heavy will rain will return to the forecast during the afternoon and evening hours.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures will continue in the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Some areas will experience a storm or two on Saturday, but it will be the driest day of the weekend overall.

Sunday will see rain and storms all day, according to forecasters.

Temperatures in the 90s will make their return Monday after the wet weekend.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SATURDAY: A storm or two. High: 88, Low: 76

SUNDAY: Stormy all day. High: 86, Low: 76

MONDAY: Less humid. High: 92, Low: 74

TUESDAY: Afternoon storms. High: 92, Low: 74

WEDNESDAY: Stays hot. High: 90, Low: 72

THURSDAY: More humid. High: 90, Low: 70

FRIDAY: More storms. High: 88, Low: 70