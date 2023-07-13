Philadelphia Weather Alert: Warm, muggy Thursday night sets up rainy pattern for weekend

Temperatures across the Delaware Valley Thursday were simply sizzling, reaching into the 90s under blazing sun-filled skies.

Overnight will be muggy and temps will only drop to the upper 60s to low 70s. And isolated storm is possible, but the more likely scenario for rain is early Friday morning.

There are rain chances for each of the next several days, beginning Friday afternoon, where it could rain heavily for the afternoon commute.

There is a chance of an isolated storm Saturday evening, and then again Sunday morning. Sunday could see some real soaking rains and storms, with the possibility of flooding.

Temps for the weekend look to be in the mid-80s, while it then turns quite warm next week, with highs reaching into the 90s.

