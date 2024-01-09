Philadelphia weather: Major flood, dangerous wind warnings as strong storm approaches

Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM EST until WED 10:00 AM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM EST until WED 1:00 AM EST, Salem County, New Castle County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM EST until WED 2:00 AM EST, Cumberland County
High Wind Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM EST until WED 4:00 AM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM EST until WED 3:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County
Flood Watch
from TUE 1:00 PM EST until WED 1:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Wind Advisory
until WED 6:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM EST until WED 3:00 AM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County, Kent County, New Castle County
Flood Watch
until WED 6:00 PM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

Philadelphia weather: Major flood, dangerous wind warnings as strong storm approaches

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 1:19PM
Published 
Updated 1:19PM

PHILADELPHIA - Rain has started to fall in Philadelphia and across the Delaware Valley as a coastal storm that promises to bring flooding rain and howling winds moves into our area.

Forecasters say rain will start light during the early afternoon and downpours will become more intense as the day continues, with rainfall totals between 2-3 inches.

The National Weather Service has issued an area-wide Flood Watch, and a Coastal Flood Warning for counties on both sides of the Delaware River until Wednesday.

Weather Authority: Noon storm update

FOX 29's Sue Serio has your afternoon weather update on an intense coastal storm that will bring flooding rains and strong winds to our area.

Along with the flooding rain, forecasters are expecting strong winds between 25-25 MPH with gusts that could exceed 50 MPH in some areas. 

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a preemptive State of Emergency ahead of Tuesday's storm, and several counties prone to flooding made preparations.

It's believed that the whipping wind and rain, paired with the saturated ground still waterlogged from last weekend's storm, could lead to flooding or downed trees.

Philadelphia flooding: How winds may cause Delaware River to flood during Tuesday storm
Philadelphia flooding: How winds may cause Delaware River to flood during Tuesday storm

FOX 29's Drew Anderson says those strong winds, along with heavy rain, will most likely cause the Delaware River to flood.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says rainfall could become heavy at times in the mid-afternoon, making for a treacherous rush hour with ponding on roads and possible flooding.

Some of the heaviest rain from the storm will happen overnight just before the rain wraps up before midnight. 