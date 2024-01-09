Philadelphia weather: Major flood, dangerous wind warnings as strong storm approaches

Rain has started to fall in Philadelphia and across the Delaware Valley as a coastal storm that promises to bring flooding rain and howling winds moves into our area.

Forecasters say rain will start light during the early afternoon and downpours will become more intense as the day continues, with rainfall totals between 2-3 inches.

The National Weather Service has issued an area-wide Flood Watch, and a Coastal Flood Warning for counties on both sides of the Delaware River until Wednesday.

Along with the flooding rain, forecasters are expecting strong winds between 25-25 MPH with gusts that could exceed 50 MPH in some areas.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a preemptive State of Emergency ahead of Tuesday's storm, and several counties prone to flooding made preparations.

It's believed that the whipping wind and rain, paired with the saturated ground still waterlogged from last weekend's storm, could lead to flooding or downed trees.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says rainfall could become heavy at times in the mid-afternoon, making for a treacherous rush hour with ponding on roads and possible flooding.

Some of the heaviest rain from the storm will happen overnight just before the rain wraps up before midnight.