Philadelphia weather: Mild temps to follow Thursday morning fog, rain

The mildest day of the week has arrived as the FOX 29 Weather Authority is calling for highs in the 60s Thursday.

After some morning fog and scattered showers, temperatures will climb out of the 40s through the morning. Expect partly cloudy skies throughout the day.

The next round of inconvenient weather is expected to impact the Delaware and Lehigh valleys on Friday afternoon.

Friday should get off to a cloudy and chilly start before showers move in. A wintry mix could fall in areas to the north and west of Philadelphia as well.

Overnight Friday into the early hours of Saturday morning rain should continue with downpours and gusty winds possible.

Friday’s forecasted high is just 45 degrees.

By Saturday, we should begin drying out, as highs climb back into the 50s. Sunday will be sunny and milder with highs in the mid-50s.