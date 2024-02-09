Philadelphia weather: Potential snowfall ahead of Valentine's Day as temps turn colder

Valentine’s Day week could possibly bring changes to the very pleasant weather pattern we have been experiencing.

Temperature changes are on the way, though the region will still enjoy above average temps through Sunday.

Your Super Bowl plans – for parties or just getting out for a walk – are safe.

Monday is the transition day, as highs will only reach into the upper 40s with showers all day.

The rain will continue overnight into Tuesday. Lows will drop to the upper 30s.

As dawn approaches Tuesday we should see the gamut, as a rain snow mix will set up. Snow is likely to fall in the Poconos, while Philadelphia's north and west suburbs could also see some snow fall. A light wintry mix could set up over Philadelphia and the I-95 corridor.

Highs should only reach the lower 40s.

Some models bring a genuine amount of snow to the region for Tuesday, but it’s a few days off. Forecasters are definitely monitoring the system.

The rest of the week will see temps drop and by the end of next week will see temperatures struggle to make it out of the 30s, so a more below average scenario potentially setting up. Conditions should be partly cloudy.