Philadelphia wind forecast: Damaging winds, rain, coastal flooding concerns set for Friday

The big story over the next few days is the wind advancing into the region and will be whipping around into the weekend.

Some showers are also making their way across the Delaware Valley. The main threat for heavier rain is to the north and west of the city.

Overnight lows will drop only into the 60s, but winds will pick up and gust into the 35 mph range inland, while down at the shore, winds will gust up to 50 mph, over tropical storm force.

There is a wind advisory in place through 7 a.m. Friday along Jersey shore counties and into southern Delaware.

The coastal flooding threat remains high, especially along the Delaware River during high tides.

Friday will see rounds of rain, and temps remain steady up until about noon, when the wind shifts, dropping temps a bit, before they rebound late Friday afternoon.

Saturday will be a windy and chilly day, with temps just hitting the upper 50s. Sunday will be the better weekend day as the temperatures soar into the lower 70s, under partly cloudy skies.

