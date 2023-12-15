Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
until MON 6:00 AM EST, Cumberland County, Salem County, Kent County, New Castle County
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 AM EST, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 8:00 PM EST until MON 7:00 AM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
Flood Watch
from SUN 5:00 PM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Flood Watch
from SUN 6:00 PM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

Philly weather: Flood watch, wind advisory continues into Monday ahead storms

Published 
Updated December 17, 2023 10:26PM
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Weather Authority: Wind and flood advisory in effect as heavy rain continues

From a wind advisory to flood warning, FOX 29's Kathy Orr details how much rain you can expect. Plus, FOX 29's Cheyenne Corin has the latest flood watch in Delaware County.

PHILADELPHIA - A strong storm system is expected to move through Sunday night into Monday morning with periods of heavy rain and strong winds, so any chores for Sunday should be finished by the afternoon, as the system moves in.

Some flooding of urban areas, creeks, and streams will be possible along with locally moderate coastal flooding during Sunday night’s high tide. 

Expect the heaviest rain to fall Sunday around 10 p.m. with rainfall likely to last through your Monday morning commute. A good one and a half to three inches of rain is possible throughout the region.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr says roads like Kelly Drive and the Schuylkill Expressway will have a bigger chance of flooding and have extra caution if taking those routes.

Weather Authority: 10 p.m. Saturday forecast

FOX 29 Weather Authority 10 p.m. Saturday forecast.

Temperatures Sunday will reach toward 60 degrees, but the rain will be heavy and the wind picks up Sunday night and much of Monday. The high Monday should reach near 60 degrees, but only in the morning, as temperatures will drop about 20 degrees throughout the day, with strong winds from the north.

Flood warnings and rainy weather didn't stop Christmas Village shoppers

Despite the excessive rain Sunday, shoppers still visited Christmas Village in Center City to get their holiday shopping in.

A Flood Watch has been issued for the entire region, from southern Delaware to the Poconos from Sunday night until Monday night. A Wind Advisory has also been issued for Jersey shore communities, Burlington County and the Delaware beaches.

After the rain disperses Monday, wind gusts will pick up Monday night. 

