Philly weather: Flood watch, wind advisory issued ahead of Sunday storms

Saturday is shaping up as mild and sunny, by December standards, but that’s the end of nice and mild for a while.

A strong storm system is expected to move through Sunday night into Monday morning with periods of heavy rain and strong winds.

Some flooding of urban areas, creeks, and streams will be possible along with locally moderate coastal flooding during Sunday night’s high tide.

Expect the heaviest rain to fall Sunday around 10 p.m. with rainfall likely to last through your Monday morning commute. A good one to three inches of rain is possible throughout the region.

Temperatures Sunday will reach toward 60 degrees, but the rain will be heavy and the wind picks up Sunday night and much of Monday. The high Monday should reach near 60 degrees, but only in the morning, as temperatures will drop about 20 degrees throughout the day, with strong winds from the north.

A Flood Watch has been issued for the entire region, from southern Delaware to the Poconos from Sunday night until Monday night. A Wind Advisory has also been issued for Jersey shore communities, Burlington County and the Delaware beaches.

