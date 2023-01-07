Weather Authority: Rain, snow showers end early; clearing skies, above average temps for Monday

A mainly cloudy Sunday was the rule as the area awaited some rain or rain/snow mix into Monday morning.

Temperatures overnight for Philadelphia and points south will remain above freezing, while to the north and west, temps are cooling down. The northern suburbs and into the Lehigh Valley will see a rain/snow mix, and further south will just see rain. The Lehigh Valley may see just a coating of snow.

The system exits the region by dawn and then the skies clear, becoming partly cloudy and the region will dry out. Temperatures will head into the mid to upper 40s by the afternoon, so another above-average day for the Delaware Valley.

Temperatures will remain above average for at least the next week, under partly cloudy skies. Thursday night and Friday should see another system make its way into the region, but bringing rain.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers, rain/snow mix. Low: 36

MONDAY: Clearing skies. High: 47, Low: 33

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 46, Low: 32

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. High: 48, Low: 38

THURSDAY: Showers late. High: 50, Low: 49

FRIDAY: Rain, mild. High: 53, Low: 36

SATURDAY: Sun, dry. High: 45 Low: 31