Roof damage, large hail reported in Caernarvon Township, Pa.

Tornado warnings and watches were issued across Pennsylvania as severe storms swept through the area with damage to roofs and large hail reported.

Emergency dispatchers in Berks County said roof damage and downed trees had been reported in Caernarvon Township, which includes Morgantown, but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

A tornado was reported near Clarks Summit in Lackawanna County. Emergency dispatchers report calls on downed trees and flooded roads.

There were reports of a tornado in Indiana County in western Pennsylvania, but county emergency dispatchers say there have been few reports of damage other than downed trees.

Anyone needing shelter and affected by the storm can come to the Caernarvon Township social hall located at 3307 Main St. in Morgantown.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.