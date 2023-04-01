Weather Authority: Saturday night storms pass, leaving gusty winds, clearing skies for Sunday

A severe weather outbreak pushed through the Delaware Valley prompting tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings across a large swath of the region.

That system has passed out of the region, leaving behind gusty winds and clearing skies.

The windy weather will stick around for the rest of the night as the skies clear later in the night. We'll drop down to the low 40s.

Plan for a cooler Sunday. Highs only make it to the low 50s. The wind will add a chill in the morning, but we'll lose the wind in the afternoon. It'll be a gorgeous-looking day with lots of sunshine.

We'll have a sunny start to the week as highs go on the rise. We'll have the 60s back on Monday, and then we're in the 70s for the middle of the week. Showers return Wednesday afternoon and storms return Thursday afternoon.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear late. Low: 40

SUNDAY: Windy morning. High: 52, Low: 36

MONDAY: Becoming windy. High: 66, Low: 50

TUESDAY: Best day of the week. High: 74, Low: 58

WEDNESDAY: Afternoon showers. High: 72, Low: 62

THURSDAY: Afternoon storms. High: 72, Low: 48

FRIDAY: Windy and cool. High: 58, Low: 40