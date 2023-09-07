Weather Authority: Thunderstorm watch issued as storms bring threat of heavy rain, hail, wind

Just like the last few afternoons, we're tracking more pop-up storms. The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11 p.m. for Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, as well as the Lehigh Valley, along with portions of Burlington, Camden, Gloucester and Mercer counties.

When one of these storms pops up over you, it'll have heavy rain and lightning. Some of these storms will have winds gusts that will cause wind damage. Other storms will have hail.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued until 8:15 p.m., for portions of Burlington, Camden and Gloucester counties, along with Philadelphia, due to excessive rainfall. Up to three inches of rain has fallen in a very short time.

A few of these storms will just sit over spots, and just dump inches of rain. They're able to do that because the air is so humid. The more humid the air, the more rain you can get from storms. As a result, some places will see flash flooding, particularly on the roads.

The storms will last until 9 PM.

Then, we'll do it all again Sunday afternoon. Plan for more strong storms to pop-up then.

Saturday's temperatures will be in the 80s, as they will on Sunday.

A stalled frontal system will keep things unsettled for the next several days, with storms forecasted throughout the weekend and into next week. However, it brings much needed relief to the blistering temperatures the area has seen throughout the last week. Though the temps will fall, humidity will still be an issue over the weekend and throughout the early part of next week.

Tailgaters can rejoice as the humidity will eventually decrease in time for the Philadelphia Eagles home opener Thursday.

