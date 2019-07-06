Severe storms produce possible tornado in Burlington County Saturday

Viewers and local first responders captured Saturday’s storm in Burlington County, New Jersey.

A vehicle was reportedly overturned into a business due to severe weather Saturday.

Severe storms, developing mid-afternoon Saturday in Burlington County, New Jersey, produced a possible tornado. The National Weather Service noted they would be inspecting to determine whether a tornado formed or if there were funnel clouds.

Apparently a parked vehicle suffered after wind gusts reportedly lifted the vehicle and flipped it into a business on Gaither Drive, in Mount Laurel.

Vehicle reportedly overturned by severe weather into a business in Mount Laurel, N.J.

Folks in the area managed to capture the funnel cloud they saw as the storm passed through. The Mount Laurel, New Jersey Fire Department was able to capture a funnel cloud churning its way through that area Saturday afternoon and posted the video on their Facebook page.

